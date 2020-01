BRIEF-Grifols To Launch Tavlesse In Europe

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS APPROVED TAVLESSE (FOSTAMATINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHRONIC IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA (ITP) IN ADULT PATIENTS WHO ARE REFRACTORY TO OTHER TREATMENTS

* SAYS GRIFOLS GAINED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO TAVLESSE IN ITP AND OTHER PIPELINE INDICATIONS IN EUROPE AND TURKEY AS A RESULT OF THE COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT REACHED WITH RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS IN JANUARY 2019

* SAYS TAVLESSE LAUNCH IS EXPECTED TO BE IN Q2 OF THIS YEAR

