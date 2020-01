BRIEF-Ascom Holding FY Revenue Down 8.5% To CHF 283 Million

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG:

* GENERATED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 NET REVENUE OF CHF 283 MILLION, NET REVENUE DECLINED BY 8.5% COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR (2018: CHF 318.5 MILLION)

* 2019 INCOMING ORDERS CAME TO ABOUT CHF 315 MILLION (-1.4% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES) WHILE THE ORDER BACKLOG GREW TO CHF 177 MILLION (+ 22% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES).

* 2019 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSE TO BREAK-EVEN

* ASCOM EXPECTS FOR 2019 A SLIGHTLY POSITIVE GROUP PROFIT, ALSO DUE TO ONE-OFF EFFECTS SUCH AS THE SALE OF TECHNOLOGIEPARK TENINGEN IN THE FIRST HALF-YEAR.

