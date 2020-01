Jan 17 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company SpA:

* APPROVED ON THURSDAY 2020-2022 BUSINESS PLAN

* ORDERS IN FIRST DAYS OF 2020 WERE 40% OF 2019 REVENUE

* TO START ROADSHOW TO RAISE FUNDS FOR INVESTMENTS IN PRODUCTION GROWTH

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)