Kulmbacher Brauerei AG:

* 2019 KULMBACHER GROUP’S SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE € 232.9 MILLION

* KULMBACHER GROUP IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, OTHER FINANCIAL RESULT AND INCOME TAXES (EBIT) OF € 12.6 MILLION FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

