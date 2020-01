Jan 20 (Reuters) - Wittchen SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS RESOLVED TO CONDITIONALLY START THE INVESTMENT REGARDING COMPREHENSIVE WAREHOUSE EXPANSION OF ITS LOGISTIC CENTRE IN PALMIRY

* ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE OF INVESTMENT WILL BE 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS NET WITH COSTS OF EQUIPMENT WHICH WILL BE FUNDED FROM THE COMPANY’S OWN FUNDS AND BANK LOANS

* PLANNED TOTAL WAREHOUSE SPACE WILL BE ABOUT 8,000 SQUARE METRES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)