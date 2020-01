BRIEF- British Automotive Holding Updates On Import Agreement With Jaguar Land Rover Deutschland

Jan 20 (Reuters) - British Automotive Holding SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT JAGUAR LAND ROVER DEUTSCHLAND (JLR) INFORMED THE COMPANY ON. JAN. 13 THAT JLR HAS ONE-SIDEDLY DECIDED TO UNCONDITIONALLY EXTEND IMPORT AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY TO MARCH 31, 2021

* SAID THAT IT IS ONLY ORAL STATEMENT, NOT REFLECTED IN ANY JLR WRITTEN UNDERTAKING, AND IS CONTRARY TO THE LAST JLR WRITTEN STATEMENT SENT TO THE COMPANY ON JAN. 13

* SAID THAT ON JAN. 20 JLR WILL SEND THE COMPANY WRITTEN CONFIRMATION OF EXTENTION OF IMPORT AGREEMENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)