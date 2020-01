Jan 21 (Reuters) - PBG SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS RECEIVED A DECISION FROM COURT IN POZNAN REGARDING THE COMPANY’S AGREEMENT WITH CREDITORS

* THE COURT REPEALED THE AGREEMENT CONCLUDED IN THE COURSE OF BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS

* THE COURT’S DECISION IS NOT FINAL

