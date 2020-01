Jan 21 (Reuters) - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY TEMPORARY TRANSFER OF 27-YEAR-OLD CAMEROON INTERNATIONAL STRIKER KARL TOKO EKAMBI FROM VILLAREAL (SPAIN) UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020

* TEMPORARY TRANSFER OF €4 MLN, COMES WITH A €11.5 MLN PURCHASE OPTION PLUS A MAXIMUM OF €4 MLN IN INCENTIVES, AND EARNOUT OF 15% OF CAPITAL GAIN ON ANY FUTURE TRANSFER (50% IF TRANSFER TAKES PLACE BEFORE 15 SEPT 2020)

Source text: bit.ly/2RzU41z

