BRIEF-Digital Bros Board Approves Acquisition Of All Starbreeze Assets Held By Smilegate

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOARD AUTHORIZES CHAIRMAN, ABRAMO GALANTE, TO BUY ALL STARBREEZE ASSETS HELD BY SMILEGATE HOLDINGS FOR EURO 19.2 MLN

* TRANSACTION IS ALTERNATIVE TO OPTION SCHEME TO BUY ASSETS SEPARATELY FOR ABOUT EURO 21.8 MLN

* TO OWN 30.18% OF STARBREEZE’S CAPITAL IN CASE TRANSACTION AND CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BOND WILL OCCUR

* AS A RESULT, COMPANY WILL HAVE OBLIGATION TO LAUNCH PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR RESIDUAL STARBREEZE SHARES

