Jan 22 (Reuters) - MENSA SINAI TICARI VE MALI YATIRIMLAR :

* DENIES CLAIMS WHICH HAS BEEN CIRCULATED ON THE NEWS REGARDING ITS UNIT MENSA GAYRIMENKUL HAS REAL ESTATES IN THE VICINITIES OF KANAL ISTANBUL PROJECT

