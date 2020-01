Jan 23 (Reuters) - Netweek SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT SECOND TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND 2019-2021 HAD BEEN CONVERTED IN FULL

* ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES CONVERTED 26 NOTES FOR EUR 260,000

* ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES ALSO SUBSCRIBED THIRD TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND EQUAL TO EUR 400,000 FOR UP TO EUR 2.8 MLN

* ISSUE OF THIRD TRANCHE PROVIDES FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF 40 NOTES AT UNIT VALUE OF EUR 10 EACH

* NOTES BEAR 2% ANNUAL INTEREST

