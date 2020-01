Jan 24 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE MANAGEMENT RESOLVED TO SET THE ISSUE PRICE OF G SERIES SHARES AT 18.25 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* THE MANAGEMENT ALSO SET THE TOTAL NUMBER OF G SERIES SHARES TO BE ISSUED AT 721,303

