Jan 24 (Reuters) - ObsteCare AB:

* CO’S PARTNER MEDLIFE SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT IMMEDIATELY LAUNCHES AFL METHOD IN ISRAELI MARKET FOLLOWING POSITIVE ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPROVED REGISTRATION

* ISRAEL IS A CRUCIAL MARKET FOR CO WITH ONE OF HIGHEST BIRTH RATES IN THE WESTERN WORLD OF 2.9 CHILDREN PER WOMAN AND TOTAL OF 185,000 BIRTHS PER YEAR

