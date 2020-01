Jan 23(Reuters) - MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY MEDICREA RAISES EUR 8.5 MLN THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE: EUR 3.51 PER SHARE

* CAPITAL INCREASE IS MAINLY INTENDED TO MEET FINANCING NEEDS OF COMPANY BEING IN TALKS WITH PRINCIPAL AMERICAN SPINE SECTOR COMPANIES IN VIEW TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC AGREEMENTS

* PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE COMBINED WITH AVAILABLE CASH TO PROVIDE NECESSARY RESOURCES FOR BUSINESS FINANCING IN FY 2020 Source text : bit.ly/2NUYuiu

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)