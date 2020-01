BAGHDAD, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces advanced towards Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the main protest camp in the capital, on Saturday and fired tear gas and live rounds at protesters, Reuters witnesses said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Clashes between protesters and police injured at least seven demonstrators earlier on Saturday, according to police and medical sources. (Reporting by Maher Nazih, writing by John Davison and Nadine Awadalla)