BRIEF-CD Pojekt Receives Individual Interpretation Of Tax Law Regarding Corporate Income Tax

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT RECEIVED INDIVIDUAL INTERPRETATION OF TAX LAW REGARDING CORPORATE INCOME TAX AND RELATED TO THE QUESTION WHETHER A VIDEO GAME CONSTITUTES ELIGIBLE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ENTITLING THE COMPANY TO APPLY PREFERENTIAL TAXATION RULES (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS “IP BOX PREFERENCE”)

* DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL REVENUE ADMINISTRATION (NRA) HAS AGREED THAT VIDEO GAMES DEVELOPED BY THE COMPANY MAY, FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE IP BOX PREFERENCE, BE REGARDED AS ELIGIBLE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY CONSISTENT WITH THE DEFINITION OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE UNDER THE CORPORATE INCOME TAX LAW

* AS A RESULT ELIGIBLE REVENUES OBTAINED BY THE COMPANY FROM COMMERCIALIZING COPYRIGHT TO ITS VIDEO GAMES MAY, AS A RULE, BE SUBJECT TO PREFERENTIAL TAXATION WITH AN INCOME TAX RATE OF 5%

