BRIEF-Dumont Investissement Buys SAMSE Shares Held By BME France

Jan 27 (Reuters) - SAMSE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY, DUMONT INVESTISSEMENT BUYS SAMSE SHARES HELD BY BME FRANCE (FORMERLY CRH FRANCE DISTRIBUTION) WHICH RENOUNCES TO ITS PURCHASE OPTION TO TAKE CONTROL OF DUMONT INVESTISSEMENT

* DUMONT INVESTISSEMENT, MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF SAMSE, SIGNS CONTRACT PROVIDING FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 21.13% STAKE IN THE CAPITAL OF SAMSE HELD BY BME FRANCE, FOR A PRICE, EXCLUDING COSTS, OF EUR 136,000,000

* THIS ACQUISITION, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO PURCHASE PRICE PER SHARE OF ABOUT EUR 186, IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF FEBRUARY 2020

* THIS ACQUISITION WILL INCREASE DUMONT INVESTISSEMENT’S STAKE TO 77.30% OF THE CAPITAL AND 81.28% OF VOTING RIGHTS OF SAMSE

* ONCE COMPLETED, IT WILL TERMINATE THE SAMSE SHAREHOLDERS’ AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2014 BETWEEN DUMONT INVESTISSEMENT AND BME FRANCE

* IT WILL ALSO BE ACCOMPANIED BY THE WAIVER BY BME FRANCE, WITHOUT COMPENSATION AT ITS EXPENSE, OF THE OPTION TO PURCHASE CONTROL OF DUMONT INVESTISSEMENT GRANTED TO IT ON THE SAME DAY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)