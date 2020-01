BRIEF-Ovostar Union FY 2019 Eggs Production Down At 1.59 Bln Eggs

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY IN FY 2019 EGG PRODUCTION 1.59 BILLION EGGS VERSUS 1.63 BILLION EGGS YEAR AGO

* IN FY 2019 VOLUME OF SHELL EGGS SOLD 1.15 BILLION EGGS VERSUS 1.38 BILLION EGGS YEAR AGO

* IN FY 2019 VOLUME OF SHELL EGGS EXPORTED 525 MILLION EGGS VERSUS 587 MILLION EGGS YEAR AGO

* IN FY 2019 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF SHELL EGGS FELL BY 7% YEAR ON YEAR TO $0.062 PER EGG

* AS OF DEC 31 TOTAL FLOCK EQUALLED 8.1 MLN HEADS VERSUS 7.6 MLN HEADS YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)