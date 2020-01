LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Greek 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest in three months after Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded Greece’s credit rating to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-‘, citing better economic growth and fiscal prudence.

The 10-year yield fell more than 14 basis points to as low as 1.176%, the lowest since Oct. 31, when it had hit a record low at 1.155%. (Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Editing by Yoruk Bahceli)