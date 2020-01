BRIEF-Roma Signs Roger Ibañez Da Silva From Atalanta For EUR 8 Mln

Jan 28 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED ROGER IBAÑEZ DA SILVA ON LOAN FROM ATALANTA

* LOAN IS FREE-OF-CHARGE UNTIL JUNE 30, 2021

* HAS OBLIGATION TO MAKE PLAYER’S MOVE PERMANENT FOR EUR 8 MLN ON OCCURRENCE OF SPECIFIC SPORTS SCENARIOS

* ROGER IBAÑEZ DA SILVA’S TRANSFER FEE MAY INCREASE OF UP TO EUR 2 MLN IF CERTAIN TARGETS ARE MET

* DEAL INCLUDES PAYMENT OF 10% OF PLAYER’S TRANSFER FEE IN CASE MOVE BECOMES PERMANENT BEFORE JUNE 30, 2024

* TO PAY ADDITIONAL EUR 1 MLN PLUS 10% OF TRANSFER FEE DIFFERENCE IF PLAYER IS NOT SOLD BEFORE JUNE 30, 2024

