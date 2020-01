Jan 28(Reuters) - B.F. SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT RECEIVED IRREVOCABLE COMMITMENTS TO SUBSCRIBE TO CO’S CAPITAL INCREASE FOR EUR 10 MLN

* EQUITER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR EUR 5 MLN

* COMPAGNIA DI SAN PAOLO AND FONDAZIONE CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI CUNEO TO SUBSCRIBE FOR EUR 2.5 MLN EACH

