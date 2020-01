BRIEF-J.W. Construction Holding Adopts Bond Issue Programme Of Up To 100 Mln Zlotys

Jan 29 (Reuters) - J.W. Construction Holding SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS RESOLVED TO ADOPT BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME OF UP TO 100 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FOLLOWING THE RESOLUTION, THE COMPANY HAS SIGNED PROGRAMME AGREEMENT WITH BANK PEKAO, UNDER WHICH THE BANK HAS BEEN ENTRUSTED WITH THE OBLIGATIONS OF THE ORGANISER, CALCULATION AGENT AND DEALER

* UNDER PROGRAMME BONDS TO BE ISSUED IN ONE OR SEVERAL SERIES AND PURCHASE OFFER WILL BE ADDRESSED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS

