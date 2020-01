Jan 29 (Reuters) - Idogen AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ANNOUNCES RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 29 MILLION

* THE RIGHTS ISSUE IS CARRIED OUT TO FINANCE THE REMAINING PRECLINICAL PREPARATIONS BEFORE CLINICAL TRIALS ARE INITIATED IN 2021

* THE RIGHTS ISSUE IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON FEBRUARY 17, 2020

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 0.60 PER SHARE

