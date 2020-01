Jan 29 (Reuters) - Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych SA :

* SAYS AOC HEALTH HAS INCREASED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 55.40% FROM 31.62%

* THE STAKE INCREASE FOLLOWS AN INCREASE OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AND DISPOSAL OF PART OF STAKE IN CO BY AOC HEALTH VIA BLOCK TRADE TRANSACTION

