Jan 30 (Reuters) - Berner Kantonalbank:

* FY PROFIT INCREASED AGAIN, BY 1.5 PERCENT TO CHF 142.9 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE AN INCREASE IN THE DIVIDEND: FROM CHF 8.00 TO CHF 8.40 PER SHARE

* FOR THE CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR, BEKB IS AIMING FOR AN ANNUAL PROFIT OF BETWEEN CHF 140 AND 150 MILLION

Source text: bit.ly/36JGoGY

