Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sonae MC:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FY TURNOVER 4.70 BILLION EUROS VS 4.31 BILLION EUROS YR AGO

* Q4 TURNOVER 1.28 BILLION EUROS VS 1.18 BILLION EUROS YR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2S3tJZN

