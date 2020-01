Jan 30 (Reuters) - Artifex Mundi SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS IDENTIFIED THE NECESSITY TO BOOK AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 3.9 MLN ZLOTYS

* THE IMPAIRMENT WILL TO LOWER THE COMPANY’S FY 2019 OPERATING RESULT AND BALANCE SUM

* THE IMPAIRMENT LOSS IS IN RELATION TO THE COMPANY’S DECISION TO END WORKS ON ITS “ROGAL” GAME PROJECT AS OF JAN 29

* THE COMPANY CURRENTLY DOES NOT SEE A POSSIBLITY OF COMMERCIALISING THE GAME

