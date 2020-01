BRIEF-Fluoguide Proposes Directed Share Issue To Strengthen Its Ownership

Jan 30(Reuters) - Fluoguide AS:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO CONDUCT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE WHICH CAN PROVIDE THE COMPANY WITH APPROXIMATELY MDKK 11.6 BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* IN CONNECTION WITH THE DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE, THE COMPANY’S CEO MORTEN ALBRECHTSEN AND SCIENTIFIC FOUNDER AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD ANDREAS KJAER HAVE CHOSEN TO EXTEND THEIR RESPECTIVE LOCK-UP AGREEMENTS

* THE ACCELERATION OF THE MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES WILL REQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN Q2 2020 OF APPROX. MDKK 4

* IT ADDS TO THE COSTS IN H1-2020 OF APPROX. MDKK 3 BUT PROVIDES AN OVERALL SAVING IN THE DEVELOPMENT COSTS DUE TO A LONGER SHELF-LIFE OF THE PRODUCT

* MDKK 2 IS PLANNED ALLOCATED TO ACCELERATE THE PIPELINE PREPARING FLUOGUIDE FROM A ONE PRODUCT-, ONE INDICATION-COMPANY TO A MULTIPLE PRODUCTS- AND INDICATIONS-COMPANY BY THE END OF 2020

