Jan 31 (Reuters) - Corporacion Empresarial de Materiales de Construccion SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FILES FOR VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY, PROCEDURE TO CONCERN THE PARENT COMPANY BUT NOT ITS UNITS

* STARTS PROCEDURE DUE TO LACK OF LIQUIDITY TO FACE CLAIMS ARISING FROM FIBRE CEMENT WITH ASBESTOS PRODUCED OVER 20 YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)