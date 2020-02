Feb 3 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF SINAI VE TICARI YATIRIMLAR:

* SAID ON SATURDAY HAS AGREED TO LOAN FOOTBALL PLAYER EMRE MOR TO OLYMPIAKOS FC FOR 2019-20 SEASON

* OLYMPIAKOS FC TO PAY EUR 410,000 LOAN FEE

* GALATASARAY TO PAY EUR 290,000 TO FOOTBALL PLAYER EMRE MOR FOR 2019-20 SEASON

