Feb 3 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THE CLUB HAD REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO SEND EMRE CAN ON LOAN UNTIL JUNE 30 FOR EUR 1 MILLION

* BORUSSIA DORTMUND WILL HAVE TO MAKE TRANSFER OF EMRE CAN PERMANENT FOR EUR 25 MILLION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)