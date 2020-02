Feb 3 (Reuters) - SS Lazio SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAD SIGNED SIGNS GIAN MARCO DISTEFANO ON LOAN FROM CALCIO CATANIA UNTIL JUNE 30 FOR EUR 50,000

* HAS OPTION TO MAKE TRANSFER OF DISTEFANO PERMANENT FOR EUR 350,000 PLUS PLUS BONUS UPON CERTAIN SPORTING ACHIEVEMENTS

* SIGNS BIAGIO MORRONE FROM SALERNITANA FOR EUR 30,000

* SIGNS EMANUELE CICERELLI FROM SALERNITANA FOR EUR 40,000 Source text for Eikon:,,,

