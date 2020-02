Feb 4 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* SAYS IT SEES ITS RETAIL SPACE GROWING 16% IN 2020/2021 TO 1,431.7 STORES

* PLANS CAPEX AT ABOUT 1.12 BILLION ZLOTYS ($288.48 MILLION)

* PLANS TO OPEN STORES IN NORTH MACEDONIA IN H2 2020

* SAYS AIMS AT DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH AND IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING MARGIN IN 2020/2021

* PLANS FURTHER E-COMMERCE GROWTH ON NEW MARKETS

Source text: bit.ly/2ShavAg

