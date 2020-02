Feb 4 (Reuters) - CO Cyprus Opportunity Energy PCL :

* BOD DECIDES THAT DUE TO NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS, IT IS NOT IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO PROCEED WITH THE DISPOSAL OF THE COMPANY’S ASSETS IN NORTH DAKOTA AT THIS TIME

