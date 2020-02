Feb 5 (Reuters) - TOFAS TURK OTOMOBIL FABRIKASI:

* SAID ON TUESDAY FY REVENUE OF 18.90 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 18.60 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF 1.48 BILLION LIRA VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 1.33 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)