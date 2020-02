Feb 5 (Reuters) - TOFAS TURK OTOMOBIL FABRIKASI:

* SAID ON TUESDAY EXPECTS INVESTMENTS TO BE 250 MILLION EUROS IN 2020

* EXPECTS PRODUCTION VOLUME AT 240,000 - 265,000 UNITS IN 2020

* EXPECTS DOMESTIC RETAIL SALES AT 78,000 - 84,000 UNITS IN 2020

* EXPECTS DOMESTIC LIGHT VEHICLE MARKET AT 560,000 - 600,000 UNITS IN 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)