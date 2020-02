BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding Aims At Revenue Growth Of 2% To 5% In 2020

Feb 6 (Reuters) - DAETWYLER HOLDING AG:

* FY NET REVENUE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED IN 2019 TO CHF 1,088.5 MILLION, WHICH EQUATES TO GROWTH OF 5% WHEN ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS

* INCLUDING THE DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES DISTRELEC AND NEDIS, DATWYLER’S FY NET REVENUE IS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED AT CHF 1,360.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 1,361.6 MILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED NET RESULT FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS CHF 129.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 140.2 MILLION)

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE ASKED TO PAY AN UNCHANGED CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.00 PER BEARER SHARE

* IMMEDIATE CHALLENGES FACING THE MARKETS SERVED HAVE INCREASED DUE TO POLITICAL, ECONOMIC AND CURRENCY-RELATED UNCERTAINTIES, WHICH MAKES IT DIFFICULT TO COME UP WITH THE FORECAST FOR 2020

* FOR 2020, FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS (INCLUDING REICHELT), DATWYLER IS AIMING FOR REVENUE GROWTH OF 2% TO 5% AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF MORE THAN 15% IN 2020

