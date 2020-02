Feb 6 (Reuters) - Platige Image SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS SIGNED A DEAL WITH US-BASED ELECTRONIC ARTS INC FOR CREATION OF AUDIOVISUAL WORKS

* UNDER DEAL THE COMPANY IS TO RECEIVE NET REMUNERATION IN THE ORDER OF 5% OF GROUP’S 2018 SALES REVENUE

