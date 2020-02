Feb 7(Reuters) - EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG:

* FY EBITDA UP 0.5% AT CHF 677 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 15.60 PER SHARE AND EXTRA-ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 4.40 PER SHARE, FOR A TOTAL OF CHF 20.00 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS FY 2020 EBIT AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

