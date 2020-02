CORRECTED-BRIEF-Zuercher Kantonalbank FY Net Profit Up At CHF 845 Mln

(Corrects to add period in the headline.)

Feb 7(Reuters) - ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK:

* COST/INCOME RATIO IMRPOVED TO 59.9% (PREVIOUS YR: 61.4%)

* FY CUSTOMER ASSETS INCREASED BY GOOD CHF 38.1 BILLION TO CHF 333.3 BILLION

* RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO ON GOING-CONCERN BASIS WAS 20.0% AT END OF 2019, COMPARED TO 20.2% AT END OF 2018

* LEVERAGE RATIO IMPROVED TO 7.0% AT THE END OF 2019 FROM 6.8%

* FY 2019 NET INFLOW OF NEW MONEY OF CHF 11.7 BILLION

* ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 356 MILLION TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO CANTON OF ZURICH AND MUNICIPALITIES FOR FY 2019

Source text: bit.ly/39b0viA

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)