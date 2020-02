BRIEF-Genkyotex Raises 4.9 Million Euros in Its Rights Issue

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Genkyotex:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY RESULT OF CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SHAREHOLDERS SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR AMOUNT OF 4.9 MILLION EUROS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: FROM JANUARY 23 TO FEBRUARY 3, 2020 INCLUSIVE

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF THIS RIGHTS ISSUE, ISSUE PREMIUM INCLUDED, WILL RESULT IN THE CREATION OF 2,447,297 NEW SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF €2.02 PER SHARE

* FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE, THE COMPANY WILL HAVE A SHARE CAPITAL OF 11,548,562 EUROS CONSISTING OF 11,548,562 SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF 1 EURO EACH

* PRIMARY PURPOSE OF ISSUANCE IS TO PROVIDE COMPANY WITH ADDITIONAL RESOURCES TO CONTINUE, OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF ITS LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE, SETANAXIB

