* SAID ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT 209.1 MLN LIRA VS PROFIT OF 191.2 MLN LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY NON LIFE TECHNICAL INCOME OF 73.7 MLN LIRA VS 70.5 MLN LIRA YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.889 LIRA PER SHARE FOR FY 2019

* EXPECTS 25-35% GROWTH IN UFRS NET PROFIT FOR 2020

