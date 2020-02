BRIEF-Poland's UOKiK Imposes 20.4 Mln Zloty Fine On Cyfrowy Polsat Unit

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* THE POLISH OFFICE OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (UOKIK) HAS IMPOSED A 20.4 MLN ZLOTY FINE ON CYFROWY POLSAT UNIT POLKOMTEL FOR INFRINGEMENT OF COLLECTIVE CONSUMER INTERESTS

* THE INFRINGEMENT CONSISTED OF A PRACTICE IN PRE-PAID MOBILE SERVICES WHERE FAILURE TO PURCHASE ANOTHER MOBILE PHONE TOP-UP BY THE CONSUMER MEANT UNUSED FUNDS WERE FORFEITED

* UOKIK IS ALSO VERIFYING WHETHER OTHER MOBILE OPERATORS EMPLOYED SUCH PRACTICES AFTER OPENING PROCEEDINGS AGAINST POLKOMTEL, ORANGE POLSKA, P4 AND T-MOBILE IN SEPTEMBER 2016

