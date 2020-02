Feb 11(Reuters) - MATERNUS KLINIKEN AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT CONCLUDED FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG FOR LOAN OF EUR 55.6 MILLION

* AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 5 YEARS AND IS TO BE REPAID QUARTERLY

* LOAN SERVES TO REFINANCE EXISTING LIABILITIES TOTALLING EUR 44.2 MILLION AND FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES

