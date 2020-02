Feb 12(Reuters) - ST GALLER KANTONALBANK :

* FY OPERATING INCOME AT CHF 479.2 MLN, UP 0.3%

* TO PROPOSE UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 16 PER SHARE AT AGM ON APRIL 29

* EXPECTS FOR 2020 OPERATING RESULT SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR LEVEL

