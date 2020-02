Feb 12 (Reuters) - Orsero SpA:

* SEES NET SALES BETWEEN EUR 1.03 BLN AND EUR 1.05 BLN

* SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 37.5 MLN AND EUR 39.5 MLN

* SEES NET FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN EUR 70 MLN AND EUR 75 MLN

* EXPECTS FY 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROX. EUR 29 MLN

* EXPECTS FY 2019 NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF APPROX. EUR 70 MLN

