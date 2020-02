BRIEF-Mithra Announces Commercial Launch of Myring in Belgium

Feb 12 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA’S HORMONAL CONTRACEPTIVE RING IS NOW AVAILABLE IN PHARMACIES IN BELGIUM UNDER THE TRADEMARK NAME MYLOOP

* MITHRA CDMO IN BELGIUM EXPECTED TO PRODUCE NEARLY 2 MILLION RINGS IN 2020

* LARGE-SCALED GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF MYRING, ESPECIALLY IN THE WORLD’S THREE LARGEST MARKETS

* THE MYRING DIVISION OF MITHRA CDMO IS FULLY OPERATIONAL TO MEET ALL OF PLANNED COMMERCIAL ORDERS FOR THIS YEAR, PARTICULARLY FOR THE WORLD’S THREE LARGEST MARKETS GERMANY, ITALY AND THE USA - CEO MITHRA WOMEN’S HEALTH

