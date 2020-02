Feb 13 (Reuters) - Juventus SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT SIGNED SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ALLIANZ

* UNDER DEAL, ALLIANZ WILL PAY EUR 103.1 MLN IN ADDITION TO PROVISIONS OF DEALS IN PLACE

* DEAL REGARDS TRAINING KIT OF FIRST TEAM AND SPONSORS RIGHTS OF JUVENTUS WOMEN

* DEAL INCLUDES EXTENSION OF NAMING RIGHT OF ALLIANZ STADIUM FOR SEVEN FOOTBALL SEASONS, FROM JULY 1, 2023 TO JUNE 30, 2030

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)