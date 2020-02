Feb 13(Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* FY NET PROFIT AT CHF 62.7 MILLION (2018: CHF 91.5 MILLION)

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME DOWN AT CHF 256.2 MILLION

* IS TARGETING TOTAL OPERATING INCOME OF CHF 270-300 MILLION AND TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES OF CHF 200 MILLION FOR 2020

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 0.50 PER SHARE

* FY NET FEE INCOME AT CHF 264.9 MILLION (2018: CHF 272.5 MILLION)

Source text: bit.ly/3bEfKD5

