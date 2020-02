Feb 13 (Reuters) - Blue Island PLC:

* ANNOUNCES THAT THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2019, ARE EXPECTED TO BE LESS PROFITABLE, THAN THOSE OF THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF 2018

* THIS IS DUE TO LOWER EXPORT SALES PRICES IN COMBINATION WITH INCREASED EXPENSES

